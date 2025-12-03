Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN) average volume reaches $1.35M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On Tuesday, Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VRDN) was -3.24% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $31.45. A 52-week range for VRDN has been $9.90 – $32.54.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 31.28%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 4.79%. With a float of $85.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $95.44 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 143 employees.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Viridian Therapeutics Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Viridian Therapeutics Inc is 9.93%, while institutional ownership is 89.95%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 23 ’25, was worth 9,999,990. In this transaction Director of this company bought 454,545 shares at a rate of $22.00, taking the stock ownership to the 3,914,458 shares.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.81 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -1.04) by 0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.79% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.03% during the next five years compared to 31.28% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VRDN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.28. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 41.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN)

Looking closely at Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VRDN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.4 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.07%.

During the past 100 days, Viridian Therapeutics Inc’s (VRDN) raw stochastic average was set at 87.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.09 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.04 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.87. However, in the short run, Viridian Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $31.51. Second resistance stands at $32.58. The third major resistance level sits at $33.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.14. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.07.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VRDN) Key Stats

There are 95,442K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.90 billion. As of now, sales total 300 K while income totals -269,950 K. Its latest quarter income was 70,570 K while its last quarter net income were -34,600 K.