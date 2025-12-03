Vital Farms Inc (VITL) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -5.14% last month.

Vital Farms Inc (NASDAQ: VITL) kicked off on Tuesday, down -5.35% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $32.92. Over the past 52 weeks, VITL has traded in a range of $28.87-$53.12.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 81.00% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 24.29%. With a float of $34.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.77 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 598 employees.

Vital Farms Inc (VITL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Farm Products Industry. The insider ownership of Vital Farms Inc is 22.34%, while institutional ownership is 97.95%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01 ’25, was worth 2,452,500. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 03 ’25, when Company’s EXECUTIVE CHAIRPERSON sold 25,000 for $31.92, making the entire transaction worth $798,046. This insider now owns 6,422,070 shares in total.

Vital Farms Inc (VITL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 0.23 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.17) by 0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.29% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.71% during the next five years compared to 81.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vital Farms Inc (NASDAQ: VITL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vital Farms Inc’s (VITL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.15. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vital Farms Inc (VITL)

Vital Farms Inc (NASDAQ: VITL) saw its 5-day average volume 1.31 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.61%.

During the past 100 days, Vital Farms Inc’s (VITL) raw stochastic average was set at 3.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.54 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.82 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $32.43 in the near term. At $33.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $34.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.67. The third support level lies at $28.40 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vital Farms Inc (NASDAQ: VITL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.40 billion has total of 44,775K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 606,310 K in contrast with the sum of 53,390 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 198,940 K and last quarter income was 16,420 K.