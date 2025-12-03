Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 7,610 K

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: WVE) kicked off on Tuesday, down -5.67% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $7.41. Over the past 52 weeks, WVE has traded in a range of $5.28-$16.38.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 34.27% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -70.07%. With a float of $134.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $160.29 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 288 employees.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Wave Life Sciences Ltd is 19.27%, while institutional ownership is 82.42%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 13 ’25, was worth 109,421. In this transaction Director of this company sold 16,115 shares at a rate of $6.79, taking the stock ownership to the 12,700 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 13 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $6.69, making the entire transaction worth $6,688. This insider now owns 18,203,009 shares in total.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 0.27 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.22) by 0.5. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -70.07% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.49% during the next five years compared to 34.27% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: WVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Wave Life Sciences Ltd’s (WVE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.51. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.75, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: WVE) saw its 5-day average volume 1.76 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.80%.

During the past 100 days, Wave Life Sciences Ltd’s (WVE) raw stochastic average was set at 11.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.43 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.50 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.81. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.33 in the near term. At $7.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.62. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.28.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: WVE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.17 billion has total of 167,182K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 108,300 K in contrast with the sum of -97,010 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,610 K and last quarter income was -53,850 K.