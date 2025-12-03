Weatherford International plc (WFRD)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On Tuesday, Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) was -3.30% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $76.71. A 52-week range for WFRD has been $36.74 – $86.64.

A company in the Energy sector has dropped its sales by -33.50% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -16.44%. With a float of $70.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.70 million.

In an organization with 19000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Weatherford International plc (WFRD) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Weatherford International plc stocks. The insider ownership of Weatherford International plc is 2.14%, while institutional ownership is 102.76%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11 ’25, was worth 456,468. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 24 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 12,000 for $42.04, making the entire transaction worth $504,529. This insider now owns 25,311 shares in total.

Weatherford International plc (WFRD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 1.5 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 1.47) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.44% per share during the next fiscal year.

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Weatherford International plc (WFRD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.55. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.54, a number that is poised to hit 1.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Weatherford International plc (WFRD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.66 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.17 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.88%.

During the past 100 days, Weatherford International plc’s (WFRD) raw stochastic average was set at 86.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.21 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.58 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $69.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.42. However, in the short run, Weatherford International plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $76.04. Second resistance stands at $77.91. The third major resistance level sits at $79.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $72.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $71.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $69.82.

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) Key Stats

There are 71,730K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.32 billion. As of now, sales total 5,513 M while income totals 506,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,232 M while its last quarter net income were 81,000 K.