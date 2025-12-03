Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 125,397 M

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) on Tuesday, soared 1.08% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $85.4. Within the past 52 weeks, WFC’s price has moved between $58.42 and $88.64.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 5.77% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 17.71%. With a float of $3.13 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.15 billion.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Wells Fargo & Co is 0.18%, while institutional ownership is 78.67%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 21 ’25, was worth 5,959,005.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 1.36) by 0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.71% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.01% during the next five years compared to 5.77% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.07, a number that is poised to hit 1.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) saw its 5-day average volume 9.62 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 16.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.20%.

During the past 100 days, Wells Fargo & Co’s (WFC) raw stochastic average was set at 81.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.10 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.85 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $84.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $77.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $86.98 in the near term. At $87.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $88.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $85.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $84.62. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $83.97.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 270.97 billion based on 3,139,084K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 125,397 M and income totals 19,722 M. The company made 31,905 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 5,589 M in sales during its previous quarter.