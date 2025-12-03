Winnebago Industries, Inc (WGO) 20 Days SMA touches 10.34%: The odds favor the bear

On Tuesday, Winnebago Industries, Inc (NYSE: WGO) opened higher 5.25% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $36.79. Price fluctuations for WGO have ranged from $28.00 to $58.74 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -13.14%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 41.94% at the time writing. With a float of $27.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5300 employees.

Winnebago Industries, Inc (WGO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Recreational Vehicles industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Winnebago Industries, Inc is 4.27%, while institutional ownership is 101.48%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 27 ’25, was worth 294,005. In this transaction PRESIDENT & CEO of this company sold 7,105 shares at a rate of $41.38, taking the stock ownership to the 347,501 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 27 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 7,105 for $41.38, making the entire transaction worth $294,006.

Winnebago Industries, Inc (WGO) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 11/30/2024, the company posted -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.2) by -0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.94% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.97% during the next five years compared to -13.14% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Winnebago Industries, Inc (NYSE: WGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Winnebago Industries, Inc (WGO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.21. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Winnebago Industries, Inc (WGO)

Looking closely at Winnebago Industries, Inc (NYSE: WGO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.64 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.05%.

During the past 100 days, Winnebago Industries, Inc’s (WGO) raw stochastic average was set at 76.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.57 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.32 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.01. However, in the short run, Winnebago Industries, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $39.83. Second resistance stands at $40.94. The third major resistance level sits at $42.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.27. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.16.

Winnebago Industries, Inc (NYSE: WGO) Key Stats

There are currently 28,207K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.09 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,798 M according to its annual income of 25,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 777,300 K and its income totaled 13,700 K.