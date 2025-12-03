XPO Inc (XPO) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 3.73 million

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with XPO Inc (NYSE: XPO) stock price down -5.63% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $143.43. XPO’s price has ranged from $85.06 to $161.00 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -2.04%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -3.62%. With a float of $113.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.38 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 23100 employees.

XPO Inc (XPO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Trucking Industry. The insider ownership of XPO Inc is 2.92%, while institutional ownership is 106.89%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 11 ’25, was worth 438,870. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,250 shares at a rate of $135.04, taking the stock ownership to the 5,875 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 11 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 3,250 for $135.04, making the entire transaction worth $438,870.

XPO Inc (XPO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.89 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.62% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.25% during the next five years compared to -2.04% drop over the previous five years of trading.

XPO Inc (NYSE: XPO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are XPO Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.02. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 69.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of XPO Inc (XPO)

Looking closely at XPO Inc (NYSE: XPO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.75 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.18%.

During the past 100 days, XPO Inc’s (XPO) raw stochastic average was set at 62.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 5.55 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 4.81 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $132.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $122.96. However, in the short run, XPO Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $138.81. Second resistance stands at $142.27. The third major resistance level sits at $146.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $130.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $126.56. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $123.10.

XPO Inc (NYSE: XPO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.89 billion, the company has a total of 117,384K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,072 M while annual income is 387,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,111 M while its latest quarter income was 82,000 K.