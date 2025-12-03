Xponential Fitness Inc (XPOF)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE: XPOF) kicked off on Tuesday, up 5.26% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.65. Over the past 52 weeks, XPOF has traded in a range of $5.38-$18.87.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 492.98%. With a float of $26.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.13 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 432 workers is very important to gauge.

Xponential Fitness Inc (XPOF) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of Xponential Fitness Inc is 23.38%, while institutional ownership is 87.65%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12 ’25, was worth 536,690. In this transaction Director of this company bought 70,000 shares at a rate of $7.67, taking the stock ownership to the 95,937 shares.

Xponential Fitness Inc (XPOF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -0.19 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.45) by -0.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE: XPOF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Xponential Fitness Inc’s (XPOF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.95. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Xponential Fitness Inc (XPOF)

The latest stats from [Xponential Fitness Inc, XPOF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.64 million was inferior to 0.7 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.28%.

During the past 100 days, Xponential Fitness Inc’s (XPOF) raw stochastic average was set at 28.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.33 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.42 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.37. The third major resistance level sits at $7.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.47. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.28.

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE: XPOF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 341.29 million has total of 48,907K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 320,350 K in contrast with the sum of -64,950 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 78,820 K and last quarter income was -4,860 K.