Zymeworks BC Inc (ZYME) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 27,610 K

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Zymeworks BC Inc (NASDAQ: ZYME) stock price down -3.57% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $26.03. ZYME’s price has ranged from $9.03 to $28.49 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 15.81% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 38.44%. With a float of $72.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.14 million.

Zymeworks BC Inc (ZYME) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Zymeworks BC Inc is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 99.42%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 24 ’25, was worth 2,810,760. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21 ’25, when Company’s Former Director proposed sale 105,000 for $23.82, making the entire transaction worth $2,501,100.

Zymeworks BC Inc (ZYME) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.31 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.44% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 59.59% during the next five years compared to 15.81% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Zymeworks BC Inc (NASDAQ: ZYME) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Zymeworks BC Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.94. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zymeworks BC Inc (ZYME)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.29 million. That was better than the volume of 0.69 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.46%.

During the past 100 days, Zymeworks BC Inc’s (ZYME) raw stochastic average was set at 80.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.50 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.80 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.55. However, in the short run, Zymeworks BC Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.23. Second resistance stands at $27.36. The third major resistance level sits at $28.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.70. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.57.

Zymeworks BC Inc (NASDAQ: ZYME) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.89 billion, the company has a total of 74,837K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 76,300 K while annual income is -122,700 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 27,610 K while its latest quarter income was -19,600 K.