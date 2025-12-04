3D Systems Corp (DDD) is -17.88% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

3D Systems Corp (NYSE: DDD) established initial surge of 8.33% at $2.21, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $2.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DDD posted a 52-week range of $1.32-$5.00.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -25.85% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -25.85%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.02%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $128.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $122.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $284.52 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.26.

3D Systems Corp (DDD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the 3D Systems Corp industry. 3D Systems Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.57%, in contrast to 68.33% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 17 ’24, this organization’s President and CEO bought 60,000 shares at the rate of 3.85, making the entire transaction reach 231,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,091,782. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 17 ’24, Company’s EVP & Chief Technology Officer sold 115,971 for 3.86, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 447,648. This particular insider is now the holder of 331,955 in total.

3D Systems Corp (DDD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.02% and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 28.15% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -25.85% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

3D Systems Corp (NYSE: DDD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 3D Systems Corp (DDD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.73.

In the same vein, DDD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.11, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 3D Systems Corp (DDD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [3D Systems Corp, DDD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.67 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.38% While, its Average True Range was 53.28.

Raw Stochastic average of 3D Systems Corp (DDD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.70%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.13 that was lower than 0.20 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.