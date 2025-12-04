A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX) as it 5-day change was 14.60%

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BCRX) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 9.64% to $7.85, before settling in for the price of $7.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BCRX posted a 52-week range of $6.00-$11.31.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 14.52% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.52%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 128.94%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $210.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $194.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.31.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.39%, in contrast to 95.21% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01 ’25, this organization’s Chief Legal Officer sold 91,004 shares at the rate of 7.10, making the entire transaction reach 646,511 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 416,152. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 02 ’25, Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 50,906 for 7.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 367,216. This particular insider is now the holder of 365,246 in total.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 128.94% and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in the upcoming year.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BCRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.76. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 34.69.

In the same vein, BCRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX)

[Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc, BCRX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.22% While, its Average True Range was 76.53.

Raw Stochastic average of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.29 that was higher than 0.26 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.