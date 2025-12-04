A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Devon Energy Corp (DVN) as it 5-day change was 5.22%

As on Wednesday, Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.15% to $37.69, before settling in for the price of $37.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DVN posted a 52-week range of $25.89-$38.88.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.99%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $629.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $589.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $34.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.64.

Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Devon Energy Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.10%, in contrast to 73.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 11 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 7,685 shares at the rate of 33.46, making the entire transaction reach 257,140 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 31,801.

Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.99% and is forecasted to reach 4.02 in the upcoming year.

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Devon Energy Corp (DVN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.87. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.86, and its Beta score is 0.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.40. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.22.

In the same vein, DVN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.86 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Devon Energy Corp, DVN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.48 million was lower the volume of 8.56 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.78% While, its Average True Range was 71.63.

Raw Stochastic average of Devon Energy Corp (DVN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.52%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.06 that was higher than 0.94 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.