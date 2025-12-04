A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN) as it 5-day change was 4.39%

As on Wednesday, Driven Brands Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DRVN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.75% to $15.1, before settling in for the price of $14.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DRVN posted a 52-week range of $13.44-$19.74.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.74%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $164.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.64.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships industry. Driven Brands Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 64.31%, in contrast to 41.37% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 15 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 110,000 shares at the rate of 18.05, making the entire transaction reach 1,985,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,279,453. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 12 ’25, Company’s Director sold 75,000 for 18.27, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,370,250. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,389,453 in total.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.74% and is forecasted to reach 1.47 in the upcoming year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DRVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 79.82.

In the same vein, DRVN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Driven Brands Holdings Inc, DRVN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.15 million was better the volume of 0.85 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.43% While, its Average True Range was 64.78.

Raw Stochastic average of Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.24%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.50 that was lower than 0.51 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.