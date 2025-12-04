A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Fastenal Co (FAST) as it 5-day change was 2.82%

As on Wednesday, Fastenal Co (NASDAQ: FAST) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.85% to $41.22, before settling in for the price of $40.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FAST posted a 52-week range of $35.31-$50.63.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.79%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.79%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.82%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.15 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.15 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $47.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $42.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $42.72.

Fastenal Co (FAST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Industrial Distribution industry. Fastenal Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.19%, in contrast to 86.08% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 17 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 40.44, making the entire transaction reach 40,440 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 22,190. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 19 ’25, Company’s Director bought 1,000 for 39.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 39,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,000 in total.

Fastenal Co (FAST) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Co’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.82% and is forecasted to reach 1.22 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.92% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.79% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Fastenal Co (NASDAQ: FAST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fastenal Co (FAST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.19. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $38.65, and its Beta score is 0.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.92. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 49.03.

In the same vein, FAST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Fastenal Co (FAST)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Fastenal Co, FAST], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.13 million was lower the volume of 6.56 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.69% While, its Average True Range was 60.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Fastenal Co (FAST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.74 that was lower than 0.86 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.