A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Gilead Sciences, Inc (GILD) as it 5-day change was -1.67%

Gilead Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) established initial surge of 0.88% at $125.0, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $123.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GILD posted a 52-week range of $88.57-$128.70.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -38.13%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -38.13%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 76.81%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.24 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.24 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $155.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $120.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $112.82.

Gilead Sciences, Inc (GILD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Gilead Sciences, Inc industry. Gilead Sciences, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.21%, in contrast to 88.29% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 28 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 125.08, making the entire transaction reach 625,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,920. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 26 ’25, Company’s Director sold 2,806 for 127.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 356,671. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,339 in total.

Gilead Sciences, Inc (GILD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 76.81% and is forecasted to reach 8.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 26.27% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -38.13% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Gilead Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gilead Sciences, Inc (GILD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.36, and its Beta score is 0.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.93.

In the same vein, GILD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.46, a figure that is expected to reach 1.87 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gilead Sciences, Inc (GILD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Gilead Sciences, Inc, GILD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 7.91 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.63% While, its Average True Range was 51.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Gilead Sciences, Inc (GILD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.90 that was higher than 2.75 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.