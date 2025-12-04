A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) as it 5-day change was 6.64%

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE: LYG) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -0.58% at $5.14, before settling in for the price of $5.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LYG posted a 52-week range of $2.56-$5.18.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 12.58%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.58%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.98%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $14.80 billion, simultaneously with a float of $14.70 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $75.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.22.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.00%, in contrast to 3.60% institutional ownership.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.98% and is forecasted to reach 0.52 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 24.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.58% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE: LYG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG). Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.68.

Technical Analysis of Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE: LYG), its last 5-days Average volume was 8.5 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 18.04 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.73% While, its Average True Range was 68.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.46%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 94.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.08 that was higher than 0.07 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.