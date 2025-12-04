A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Medicus Pharma Ltd (MDCX) as it 5-day change was -12.63%

Medicus Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: MDCX) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -9.66% to $1.73, before settling in for the price of $1.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MDCX posted a 52-week range of $1.79-$8.94.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -60.13%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $38.11 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.3221, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.0592.

Medicus Pharma Ltd (MDCX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General industry. Medicus Pharma Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 35.84%, in contrast to 17.97% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 20 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 75,000 shares at the rate of 7.72, making the entire transaction reach 578,940 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,248,741.

Medicus Pharma Ltd (MDCX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

Medicus Pharma Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -60.13% and is forecasted to reach -1.20 in the upcoming year.

Medicus Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: MDCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Medicus Pharma Ltd (MDCX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.92.

In the same vein, MDCX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.17, a figure that is expected to reach -0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Medicus Pharma Ltd (MDCX)

[Medicus Pharma Ltd, MDCX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.02% While, its Average True Range was 31.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Medicus Pharma Ltd (MDCX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.28%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 6.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1787 that was lower than 0.2134 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.