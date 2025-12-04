A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) as it 5-day change was 0.14%

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 0.44% to $84.95, before settling in for the price of $84.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NEE posted a 52-week range of $61.72-$87.53.

The Utilities sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 11.69% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.69%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.41%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.08 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.08 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $176.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $82.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $74.06.

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry. NextEra Energy Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.11%, in contrast to 82.94% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 17 ’25, this organization’s Director, Pres & CEO of Sub sold 145,140 shares at the rate of 83.91, making the entire transaction reach 12,178,697 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 162,693.

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.41% and is forecasted to reach 4.00 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.22% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.69% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NextEra Energy Inc (NEE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.45. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.98, and its Beta score is 0.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.87. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 57.57.

In the same vein, NEE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.15, a figure that is expected to reach 0.58 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

[NextEra Energy Inc, NEE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.82% While, its Average True Range was 53.68.

Raw Stochastic average of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 65.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.71 that was higher than 1.65 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.