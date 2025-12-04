A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Ouster Inc (OUST) as it 5-day change was 9.60%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Ouster Inc (NASDAQ: OUST) set off with pace as it heaved 8.35% to $23.87, before settling in for the price of $22.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OUST posted a 52-week range of $6.34-$41.65.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 56.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 56.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 52.33%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $59.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.21.

Ouster Inc (OUST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry. Ouster Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.17%, in contrast to 53.29% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 11 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 1,695 shares at the rate of 25.38, making the entire transaction reach 43,019 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 125,359.

Ouster Inc (OUST) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ouster Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 52.33% and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 73.19% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 56.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ouster Inc (NASDAQ: OUST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ouster Inc (OUST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.43.

In the same vein, OUST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.65, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ouster Inc (OUST)

Going through the that latest performance of [Ouster Inc, OUST]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.45 million was inferior to the volume of 2.35 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.11% While, its Average True Range was 54.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Ouster Inc (OUST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.64 that was lower than 2.56 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.