A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) as it 5-day change was -1.23%

As on Wednesday, Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ: STX) started slowly as it slid -3.07% to $258.67, before settling in for the price of $266.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, STX posted a 52-week range of $63.19-$297.88.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 12.31% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.31%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 40.39%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $213.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $212.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $55.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $246.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $156.01.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. Seagate Technology Holdings Plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.41%, in contrast to 92.31% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 02 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 750 shares at the rate of 272.91, making the entire transaction reach 204,683 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,601. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 01 ’25, Company’s CEO sold 20,000 for 271.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,420,577. This particular insider is now the holder of 445,668 in total.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 40.39% and is forecasted to reach 14.67 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 26.98% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.31% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ: STX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $33.20, and its Beta score is 1.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.78. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 45.35.

In the same vein, STX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.79, a figure that is expected to reach 2.79 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 14.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Seagate Technology Holdings Plc, STX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.8 million was lower the volume of 4.04 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.99% While, its Average True Range was 47.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 60.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.58 that was higher than 9.86 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.