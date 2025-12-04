A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) as it 5-day change was -0.64%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ: TSCO) set off with pace as it heaved 1.60% to $54.07, before settling in for the price of $53.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TSCO posted a 52-week range of $46.85-$63.99.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 16.98%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.98%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.24%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $529.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $526.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $54.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $54.88.

Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. Tractor Supply Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.34%, in contrast to 96.75% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 13 ’25, this organization’s EVP Chief HR Officer sold 6,313 shares at the rate of 59.78, making the entire transaction reach 377,426 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 34,070.

Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Co’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.24% and is forecasted to reach 2.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.24% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.98% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ: TSCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tractor Supply Co (TSCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.14. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.10, and its Beta score is 0.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.86. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.00.

In the same vein, TSCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Tractor Supply Co, TSCO]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.32 million was inferior to the volume of 5.39 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.80% While, its Average True Range was 50.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.95%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 41.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.37 that was higher than 1.33 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.