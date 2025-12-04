A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) as it 5-day change was 3.03%

Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ: VOD) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 1.70% at $12.59, before settling in for the price of $12.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VOD posted a 52-week range of $8.00-$12.72.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of -35.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -35.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.93%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.38 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.37 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.63.

Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. Vodafone Group plc ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.00%, in contrast to 9.05% institutional ownership.

Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Vodafone Group plc ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.93% and is forecasted to reach 1.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.74% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -35.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ: VOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.07.

In the same vein, VOD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.83, a figure that is expected to reach 0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ: VOD), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.71 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 9.72 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.53% While, its Average True Range was 61.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.68%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.18 that was higher than 0.14 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.