A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Ziff Davis Inc (ZD) as it 5-day change was 9.80%

Ziff Davis Inc (NASDAQ: ZD) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 7.72% at $35.84, before settling in for the price of $33.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZD posted a 52-week range of $28.55-$60.62.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -20.26%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.26%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.56%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.42 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $34.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.03.

Ziff Davis Inc (ZD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. Ziff Davis Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.60%, in contrast to 113.02% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 15 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 1,354 shares at the rate of 36.89, making the entire transaction reach 49,949 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,619. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 06 ’25, Company’s Director bought 653 for 38.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 25,029. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,968 in total.

Ziff Davis Inc (ZD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.56% and is forecasted to reach 7.39 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -20.26% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ziff Davis Inc (NASDAQ: ZD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ziff Davis Inc (ZD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.61. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.51, and its Beta score is 1.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.97. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.42.

In the same vein, ZD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.47, a figure that is expected to reach 2.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ziff Davis Inc (ZD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ziff Davis Inc (NASDAQ: ZD), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.67 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.57 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.16% While, its Average True Range was 74.66.

Raw Stochastic average of Ziff Davis Inc (ZD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.93%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.33 that was lower than 1.46 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.