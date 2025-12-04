Abacus Global Management Inc (ABL) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.81 million

Abacus Global Management Inc (NASDAQ: ABL) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 6.69% at $6.86, before settling in for the price of $6.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABL posted a 52-week range of $4.60-$9.61.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -7.85%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.85%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.16%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $97.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $670.58 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.61.

Abacus Global Management Inc (ABL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. Abacus Global Management Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 62.03%, in contrast to 30.61% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 04 ’25, this organization’s Co-Founder and President bought 86,207 shares at the rate of 5.77, making the entire transaction reach 497,759 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,455,707. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 04 ’25, Company’s Co-Founder and President bought 86,207 for 5.77, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 497,759. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,447,415 in total.

Abacus Global Management Inc (ABL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Abacus Global Management Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.16% and is forecasted to reach 1.00 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.65% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -7.85% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Abacus Global Management Inc (NASDAQ: ABL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Abacus Global Management Inc (ABL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.93. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $87.84, and its Beta score is -0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.39.

In the same vein, ABL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Abacus Global Management Inc (ABL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Abacus Global Management Inc (NASDAQ: ABL), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.76 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.66 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.78% While, its Average True Range was 65.65.

Raw Stochastic average of Abacus Global Management Inc (ABL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.32%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.41 that was higher than 0.32 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.