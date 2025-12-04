Abbvie Inc (ABBV) last month volatility was 2.49%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on Wednesday, Abbvie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.62% to $230.24, before settling in for the price of $224.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABBV posted a 52-week range of $164.39-$244.81.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -14.67%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.67%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.08%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.77 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.77 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $406.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $227.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $204.35.

Abbvie Inc (ABBV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General industry. Abbvie Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.09%, in contrast to 74.63% institutional ownership.

Abbvie Inc (ABBV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Abbvie Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.08% and is forecasted to reach 14.29 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.12% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -14.67% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Abbvie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Abbvie Inc (ABBV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $173.73, and its Beta score is 0.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.67.

In the same vein, ABBV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.33, a figure that is expected to reach 3.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 14.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Abbvie Inc (ABBV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Abbvie Inc, ABBV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.75 million was lower the volume of 6.38 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.40% While, its Average True Range was 53.99.

Raw Stochastic average of Abbvie Inc (ABBV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.79%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 44.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 5.88 that was higher than 4.34 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.