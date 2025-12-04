Achieve Life Sciences Inc (ACHV) is predicted to post EPS of -0.28 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ACHV) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 7.25% to $4.88, before settling in for the price of $4.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACHV posted a 52-week range of $1.84-$5.78.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 50.01%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 50.01%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.73%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $52.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $46.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $259.78 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.15.

Achieve Life Sciences Inc (ACHV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Achieve Life Sciences Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.93%, in contrast to 40.04% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 18 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 50,060 shares at the rate of 2.92, making the entire transaction reach 146,175 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 127,940. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 18 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 129,501 for 2.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 378,143. This particular insider is now the holder of 228,875 in total.

Achieve Life Sciences Inc (ACHV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

Achieve Life Sciences Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.73% and is forecasted to reach -1.17 in the upcoming year.

Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ACHV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Achieve Life Sciences Inc (ACHV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.14.

In the same vein, ACHV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.38, a figure that is expected to reach -0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Achieve Life Sciences Inc (ACHV)

[Achieve Life Sciences Inc, ACHV] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.64% While, its Average True Range was 60.85.

Raw Stochastic average of Achieve Life Sciences Inc (ACHV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.60%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.32 that was higher than 0.24 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.