Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 4.71 million

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -8.35% to $17.13, before settling in for the price of $18.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADPT posted a 52-week range of $5.80-$20.76.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -1.51%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.51%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 54.77%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $152.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $146.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.55.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.05%, in contrast to 93.91% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 28 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 162,820 for 19.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,174,990. This particular insider is now the holder of 216,637 in total.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 54.77% and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 29.58% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.51% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.35.

In the same vein, ADPT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.54, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT)

[Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, ADPT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.30% While, its Average True Range was 46.60.

Raw Stochastic average of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 51.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.21 that was higher than 0.79 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.