Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) 20 Days SMA touch 11.72%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 10.24% to $24.76, before settling in for the price of $22.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEHR posted a 52-week range of $6.27-$34.35.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -1.55%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.55%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -100.47%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $742.97 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.80.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Aehr Test Systems’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.18%, in contrast to 68.66% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 05 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 6,000 shares at the rate of 25.73, making the entire transaction reach 154,357 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 218,328.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aehr Test Systems’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -100.47% and is forecasted to reach 0.24 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.06% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.55% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.08.

In the same vein, AEHR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.22, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

[Aehr Test Systems, AEHR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.13% While, its Average True Range was 66.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.85%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.56 that was lower than 1.89 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.