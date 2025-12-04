Alumis Inc (ALMS) is 51.38% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Alumis Inc (NASDAQ: ALMS) established initial surge of 5.80% at $7.84, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $7.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALMS posted a 52-week range of $2.76-$10.49.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 71.87%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $97.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $61.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $818.45 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.66.

Alumis Inc (ALMS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Alumis Inc industry. Alumis Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 41.28%, in contrast to 47.01% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 86,350 shares at the rate of 7.46, making the entire transaction reach 644,171 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 816,849. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 26 ’25, Company’s Director bought 48,537 for 7.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 370,823. This particular insider is now the holder of 691,797 in total.

Alumis Inc (ALMS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

Alumis Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 71.87% and is forecasted to reach -3.16 in the upcoming year.

Alumis Inc (NASDAQ: ALMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Alumis Inc (ALMS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 37.00.

In the same vein, ALMS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.85, a figure that is expected to reach -0.95 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Alumis Inc (ALMS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Alumis Inc, ALMS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.73 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.77% While, its Average True Range was 83.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Alumis Inc (ALMS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.25%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 96.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.55 that was higher than 0.31 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.