Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.30

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY) established initial surge of 0.04% at $22.82, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $22.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NLY posted a 52-week range of $16.59-$22.98.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $683.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $681.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.59 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.46.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Annaly Capital Management Inc industry. Annaly Capital Management Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.23%, in contrast to 60.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 03 ’25, this organization’s CEO and Co-CIO sold 50,000 shares at the rate of 21.16, making the entire transaction reach 1,058,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 709,725. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 03 ’25, Company’s Chief Corporate Officer, CLO sold 22,499 for 21.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 475,854. This particular insider is now the holder of 178,441 in total.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.70% and is forecasted to reach 2.97 in the upcoming year.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.57, and its Beta score is 1.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.46.

In the same vein, NLY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.16, a figure that is expected to reach 0.73 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Annaly Capital Management Inc, NLY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 7.6 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.38% While, its Average True Range was 76.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 90.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.29 that was lower than 0.32 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.