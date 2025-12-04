Antero Resources Corp (AR) PE Ratio stood at $20.85: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR) established initial surge of 4.84% at $36.4, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $34.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AR posted a 52-week range of $29.10-$44.01.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 423.17%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $308.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $286.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $33.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.43.

Antero Resources Corp (AR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Antero Resources Corp industry. Antero Resources Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.14%, in contrast to 86.23% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 07 ’25, this organization’s insider bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 33.35, making the entire transaction reach 166,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 295,917. Preceding that transaction, on May 16 ’25, Company’s insider sold 25,200 for 39.86, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,004,472. This particular insider is now the holder of 306,819 in total.

Antero Resources Corp (AR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 423.17% and is forecasted to reach 3.00 in the upcoming year.

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Antero Resources Corp (AR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.85, and its Beta score is 0.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.23. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.51.

In the same vein, AR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.75, a figure that is expected to reach 0.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Antero Resources Corp (AR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Antero Resources Corp, AR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 4.97 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.85% While, its Average True Range was 62.02.

Raw Stochastic average of Antero Resources Corp (AR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.16%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.40 that was higher than 1.12 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.