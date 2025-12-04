Apogee Therapeutics Inc (APGE) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.21 million

Apogee Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APGE) established initial surge of 7.84% at $74.55, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $69.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APGE posted a 52-week range of $26.20-$73.90.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -25.48%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $59.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $55.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $42.19.

Apogee Therapeutics Inc (APGE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Apogee Therapeutics Inc industry. Apogee Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 32.78%, in contrast to 84.41% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 25 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,500 shares at the rate of 70.00, making the entire transaction reach 105,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 196,371.

Apogee Therapeutics Inc (APGE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Apogee Therapeutics Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -25.48% and is forecasted to reach -4.73 in the upcoming year.

Apogee Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APGE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Apogee Therapeutics Inc (APGE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 15.86.

In the same vein, APGE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.32, a figure that is expected to reach -1.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -4.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Apogee Therapeutics Inc (APGE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Apogee Therapeutics Inc, APGE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.73 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.73% While, its Average True Range was 76.68.

Raw Stochastic average of Apogee Therapeutics Inc (APGE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.92%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 96.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.65 that was higher than 2.37 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.