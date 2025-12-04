Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) volume hits 4.81 million: A New Opening for Investors

Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 1.83% at $134.5, before settling in for the price of $132.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APO posted a 52-week range of $102.58-$189.49.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 14.07%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.07%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.29%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $580.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $410.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $78.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $128.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $135.65.

Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Asset Management Industry. Apollo Global Management Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.26%, in contrast to 65.55% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 01 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 6,000 for 131.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 788,434. This particular insider is now the holder of 325,604 in total.

Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.29% and is forecasted to reach 9.24 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.82% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.07% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Apollo Global Management Inc (APO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.93, and its Beta score is 1.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.80. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.44.

In the same vein, APO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.75, a figure that is expected to reach 2.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.64 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.59 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.87% While, its Average True Range was 66.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.80%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.12 that was higher than 4.03 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.