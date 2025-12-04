Appian Corp (APPN) plunge -6.59% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -3.74% at $39.4, before settling in for the price of $40.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APPN posted a 52-week range of $24.00-$46.06.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -10.29%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.29%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 251.65%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.91 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $34.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.28.

Appian Corp (APPN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. Appian Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 48.15%, in contrast to 46.65% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 07 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 764,995 shares at the rate of 29.86, making the entire transaction reach 22,845,673 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,535,812. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 08 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 289,528 for 29.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,428,384. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,246,284 in total.

Appian Corp (APPN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Appian Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 251.65% and is forecasted to reach 0.77 in the upcoming year.

Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Appian Corp (APPN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 40.04.

In the same vein, APPN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.10, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Appian Corp (APPN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.66 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.72 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.52% While, its Average True Range was 47.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Appian Corp (APPN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.75 that was higher than 1.28 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.