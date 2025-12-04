Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.01 million

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 6.24% to $4.43, before settling in for the price of $4.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABUS posted a 52-week range of $2.70-$5.10.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 33.46%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.46%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 52.63%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $191.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $150.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $851.99 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.69.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Arbutus Biopharma Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.90%, in contrast to 61.63% institutional ownership.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 52.63% and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in the upcoming year.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 18.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 58.32.

In the same vein, ABUS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.22, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS)

[Arbutus Biopharma Corp, ABUS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.22% While, its Average True Range was 52.73.

Raw Stochastic average of Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 46.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.22 that was higher than 0.19 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.