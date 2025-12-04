Arteris Inc (AIP) EPS is poised to hit -0.07 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Arteris Inc (NASDAQ: AIP) set off with pace as it heaved 7.11% to $15.82, before settling in for the price of $14.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AIP posted a 52-week range of $5.46-$15.92.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.02%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $691.08 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.57.

Arteris Inc (AIP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Arteris Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 31.22%, in contrast to 52.51% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01 ’25, this organization’s VP and General Counsel sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 14.30, making the entire transaction reach 71,494 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 65,960.

Arteris Inc (AIP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Arteris Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.02% and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in the upcoming year.

Arteris Inc (NASDAQ: AIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arteris Inc (AIP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.48.

In the same vein, AIP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.83, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arteris Inc (AIP)

Going through the that latest performance of [Arteris Inc, AIP]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.43 million was inferior to the volume of 0.58 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.69% While, its Average True Range was 72.94.

Raw Stochastic average of Arteris Inc (AIP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.01%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 96.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.88 that was higher than 0.76 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.