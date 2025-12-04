Atomera Inc (ATOM) is -27.17% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Atomera Inc (NASDAQ: ATOM) set off with pace as it heaved 7.42% to $2.46, before settling in for the price of $2.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATOM posted a 52-week range of $1.89-$17.55.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 4.19%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.19%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.65%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $29.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $77.94 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.52.

Atomera Inc (ATOM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Atomera Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.69%, in contrast to 33.38% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01 ’25, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 3,614 shares at the rate of 2.39, making the entire transaction reach 8,637 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 186,062. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 01 ’25, Company’s CFO sold 4,451 for 2.39, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,638. This particular insider is now the holder of 166,082 in total.

Atomera Inc (ATOM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Atomera Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.65% and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in the upcoming year.

Atomera Inc (NASDAQ: ATOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atomera Inc (ATOM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1948.40.

In the same vein, ATOM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.68, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atomera Inc (ATOM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Atomera Inc, ATOM]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.42 million was inferior to the volume of 0.58 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.83% While, its Average True Range was 51.09.

Raw Stochastic average of Atomera Inc (ATOM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.11%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.19 that was lower than 0.28 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.