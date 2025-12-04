Avantor Inc (AVTR) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $10.24M

Avantor Inc (NYSE: AVTR) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -3.01% at $11.29, before settling in for the price of $11.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AVTR posted a 52-week range of $10.82-$23.32.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.91%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $681.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $663.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.65.

Avantor Inc (AVTR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. Avantor Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.73%, in contrast to 99.41% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 17 ’25, this organization’s President and CEO bought 87,500 shares at the rate of 11.35, making the entire transaction reach 993,125 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 283,424.

Avantor Inc (AVTR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Avantor Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -8.91% and is forecasted to reach 0.91 in the upcoming year.

Avantor Inc (NYSE: AVTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Avantor Inc (AVTR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.70.

In the same vein, AVTR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.12, a figure that is expected to reach 0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Avantor Inc (AVTR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Avantor Inc (NYSE: AVTR), its last 5-days Average volume was 7.12 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 10.7 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.71% While, its Average True Range was 38.81.

Raw Stochastic average of Avantor Inc (AVTR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.11%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 42.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.36 that was lower than 0.49 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.