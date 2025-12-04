Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $70.54: Right on the Precipice

As on Wednesday, Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ACLS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.78% to $88.02, before settling in for the price of $82.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACLS posted a 52-week range of $40.40-$102.93.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 64.93%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 64.93%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -27.44%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $84.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $70.54.

Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Axcelis Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.15%, in contrast to 98.67% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 20 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 1,682 shares at the rate of 61.93, making the entire transaction reach 104,166 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 35,050.

Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -27.44% and is forecasted to reach 4.54 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -9.69% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 64.93% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ACLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.32. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.81, and its Beta score is 1.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.00.

In the same vein, ACLS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.23, a figure that is expected to reach 1.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Axcelis Technologies Inc, ACLS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.49 million was lower the volume of 0.63 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.76% While, its Average True Range was 67.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.02%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.51 that was higher than 3.34 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.