Baker Hughes Co (BKR) EPS growth this year is 5.31%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ: BKR) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 2.04% to $50.49, before settling in for the price of $49.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BKR posted a 52-week range of $33.60-$50.92.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 66.90% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 66.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.31%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $986.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $985.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $49.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $48.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $42.93.

Baker Hughes Co (BKR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Baker Hughes Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.12%, in contrast to 97.84% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 13 ’25, this organization’s SVP, Controller & CAO sold 278 shares at the rate of 47.56, making the entire transaction reach 13,222 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,419.

Baker Hughes Co (BKR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Co’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.31% and is forecasted to reach 2.64 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.49% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 66.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ: BKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Baker Hughes Co (BKR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.39, and its Beta score is 0.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.80. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.85.

In the same vein, BKR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.90, a figure that is expected to reach 0.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Baker Hughes Co (BKR)

[Baker Hughes Co, BKR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.84% While, its Average True Range was 65.71.

Raw Stochastic average of Baker Hughes Co (BKR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.54%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 89.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.41 that was higher than 1.21 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.