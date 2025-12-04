Benitec Biopharma Inc (BNTC) went up 7.98% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Benitec Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: BNTC) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 7.98% at $12.58, before settling in for the price of $11.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BNTC posted a 52-week range of $9.49-$17.15.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 62.31% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 62.31%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -28.98%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $425.96 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.56.

Benitec Biopharma Inc (BNTC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Benitec Biopharma Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.53%, in contrast to 76.41% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 07 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 1,481,481 shares at the rate of 13.50, making the entire transaction reach 19,999,994 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,538,175. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 31 ’25, Company’s Director bought 16,497 for 12.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 211,736. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,807,805 in total.

Benitec Biopharma Inc (BNTC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Benitec Biopharma Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -28.98% and is forecasted to reach -1.34 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -7.84% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 62.31% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Benitec Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: BNTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Benitec Biopharma Inc (BNTC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 46.95.

In the same vein, BNTC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.01, a figure that is expected to reach -0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Benitec Biopharma Inc (BNTC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Benitec Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: BNTC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.28 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 92999.0. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.67% While, its Average True Range was 41.89.

Raw Stochastic average of Benitec Biopharma Inc (BNTC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.96%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 43.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.84 that was higher than 0.77 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.