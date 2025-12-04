Blink Charging Co (BLNK) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.73

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) set off with pace as it heaved 7.14% to $1.35, before settling in for the price of $1.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BLNK posted a 52-week range of $0.63-$2.65.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of -39.82% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -39.82%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 69.13%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $114.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $111.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $154.66 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6880, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1286.

Blink Charging Co (BLNK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Engineering & Construction industry. Blink Charging Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.73%, in contrast to 17.49% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 05 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 21,000 shares at the rate of 1.02, making the entire transaction reach 21,525 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 193,857. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 05 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 6,000 for 1.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,144. This particular insider is now the holder of 123,230 in total.

Blink Charging Co (BLNK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Blink Charging Co’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 69.13% and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 47.11% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -39.82% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Blink Charging Co (BLNK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.45.

In the same vein, BLNK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.24, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Blink Charging Co (BLNK)

Going through the that latest performance of [Blink Charging Co, BLNK]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.32 million was inferior to the volume of 3.77 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.33% While, its Average True Range was 45.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Blink Charging Co (BLNK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 40.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0898 that was lower than 0.1184 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.