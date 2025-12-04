Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) 20 Days SMA touch -1.69%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE: BSX) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.45% to $98.57, before settling in for the price of $99.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BSX posted a 52-week range of $85.98-$109.50.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -17.84%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.84%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.95%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.48 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.48 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $146.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $99.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $101.51.

Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Boston Scientific Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.39%, in contrast to 93.37% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01 ’25, this organization’s EVP& Grp Pres, MedSurg & APAC sold 17,313 shares at the rate of 101.55, making the entire transaction reach 1,758,189 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,600.

Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.95% and is forecasted to reach 3.47 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.16% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -17.84% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE: BSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Boston Scientific Corp (BSX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.96. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $52.72, and its Beta score is 0.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.55. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 38.21.

In the same vein, BSX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.87, a figure that is expected to reach 0.78 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

[Boston Scientific Corp, BSX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.61% While, its Average True Range was 42.73.

Raw Stochastic average of Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.12 that was higher than 2.03 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.