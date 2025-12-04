Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc (BAER) surge 0.55% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BAER) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 10.84% at $1.84, before settling in for the price of $1.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BAER posted a 52-week range of $1.02-$4.43.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -570.74% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -570.74%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 51.85%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $102.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7476, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7212.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc (BAER) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 40.15%, in contrast to 15.74% institutional ownership.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc (BAER) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 51.85% and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in the upcoming year.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BAER) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc (BAER). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.79. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.56.

In the same vein, BAER’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.52, a figure that is expected to reach -0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc (BAER)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BAER), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.23 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.67 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.26% While, its Average True Range was 55.80.

Raw Stochastic average of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc (BAER) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.05%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 57.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1142 that was lower than 0.1280 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.