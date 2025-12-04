Brinker International, Inc (EAT) recent quarterly performance of -11.14% is not showing the real picture

As on Wednesday, Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT) started slowly as it slid -4.67% to $142.07, before settling in for the price of $149.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EAT posted a 52-week range of $100.30-$192.21.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 67.66%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 67.66%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.63%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $44.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $125.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $148.32.

Brinker International, Inc (EAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Restaurants industry. Brinker International, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.45%, in contrast to 111.36% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 25 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 637 shares at the rate of 152.70, making the entire transaction reach 97,270 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,160.

Brinker International, Inc (EAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.63% and is forecasted to reach 11.86 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.15% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 67.66% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Brinker International, Inc (EAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.73, and its Beta score is 1.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.13. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.44.

In the same vein, EAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.64, a figure that is expected to reach 2.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Brinker International, Inc (EAT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Brinker International, Inc, EAT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.49 million was lower the volume of 1.51 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.83% While, its Average True Range was 59.84.

Raw Stochastic average of Brinker International, Inc (EAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.97%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 69.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 6.37 that was higher than 5.46 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.