Build A Bear Workshop Inc (BBW) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.93 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Build A Bear Workshop Inc (NYSE: BBW) set off with pace as it heaved 9.50% to $57.4, before settling in for the price of $52.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BBW posted a 52-week range of $32.55-$75.85.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 192.69%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 192.69%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.05%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $753.44 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $55.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $49.74.

Build A Bear Workshop Inc (BBW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. Build A Bear Workshop Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.58%, in contrast to 100.69% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 13 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 1,000 shares at the rate of 61.34, making the entire transaction reach 61,336 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,825. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 06 ’25, Company’s Director sold 4,000 for 60.61, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 242,421. This particular insider is now the holder of 64,142 in total.

Build A Bear Workshop Inc (BBW) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Build A Bear Workshop Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.05% and is forecasted to reach 4.43 in the upcoming year.

Build A Bear Workshop Inc (NYSE: BBW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Build A Bear Workshop Inc (BBW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.77. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.86, and its Beta score is 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.44. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.12.

In the same vein, BBW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.46, a figure that is expected to reach 0.59 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Build A Bear Workshop Inc (BBW)

Going through the that latest performance of [Build A Bear Workshop Inc, BBW]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.48 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.31 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.64% While, its Average True Range was 71.99.

Raw Stochastic average of Build A Bear Workshop Inc (BBW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.16%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.53 that was lower than 2.56 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.