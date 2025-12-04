Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) EPS is poised to hit 0.77 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 8.82% to $27.38, before settling in for the price of $25.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPRI posted a 52-week range of $11.86-$26.23.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -46.53%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -46.53%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 135.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $119.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $116.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.54.

Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Luxury Goods industry. Capri Holdings Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.58%, in contrast to 93.10% institutional ownership.

Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 135.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.81 in the upcoming year.

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.83. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 762.18.

In the same vein, CPRI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -9.84, a figure that is expected to reach 0.77 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.81 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)

[Capri Holdings Ltd, CPRI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.20% While, its Average True Range was 85.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.87%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.00 that was higher than 0.89 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.