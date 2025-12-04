Cardinal Health, Inc (CAH) 20 Days SMA touch -3.19%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on Wednesday, Cardinal Health, Inc (NYSE: CAH) started slowly as it slid -2.64% to $199.71, before settling in for the price of $205.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CAH posted a 52-week range of $114.60-$214.93.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.31%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $238.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $236.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $47.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $179.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $155.26.

Cardinal Health, Inc (CAH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Distribution industry. Cardinal Health, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.27%, in contrast to 90.31% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 20 ’25, Company’s CEO, PSS Segment sold 21,367 for 150.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,216,375. This particular insider is now the holder of 53,428 in total.

Cardinal Health, Inc (CAH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.31% and is forecasted to reach 11.08 in the upcoming year.

Cardinal Health, Inc (NYSE: CAH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cardinal Health, Inc (CAH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.52. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.15, and its Beta score is 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.66.

In the same vein, CAH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.62, a figure that is expected to reach 2.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cardinal Health, Inc (CAH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cardinal Health, Inc, CAH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.65 million was better the volume of 2.44 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.82% While, its Average True Range was 39.03.

Raw Stochastic average of Cardinal Health, Inc (CAH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.28%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.15 that was higher than 3.62 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.