Carrier Global Corp (CARR) EPS growth this year is 3.33%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 1.49% at $54.62, before settling in for the price of $53.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CARR posted a 52-week range of $50.30-$81.09.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of -28.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -28.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.33%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $843.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $790.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $46.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $56.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $65.05.

Carrier Global Corp (CARR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. Carrier Global Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.10%, in contrast to 86.53% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 25 ’25, this organization’s Chairman and CEO bought 19,300 shares at the rate of 52.62, making the entire transaction reach 1,015,572 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 534,474. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 05 ’25, Company’s Director sold 4,267,425 for 70.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 299,999,978. This particular insider is now the holder of 54,341,534 in total.

Carrier Global Corp (CARR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.33% and is forecasted to reach 2.97 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.63% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -28.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Carrier Global Corp (CARR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.75. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.92, and its Beta score is 1.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 40.82.

In the same vein, CARR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.49, a figure that is expected to reach 0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.93 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 5.62 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.34% While, its Average True Range was 52.08.

Raw Stochastic average of Carrier Global Corp (CARR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.03%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 63.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.42 that was lower than 1.58 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.