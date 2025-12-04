CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCC) recent quarterly performance of -21.74% is not showing the real picture

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CCC) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 3.56% at $7.56, before settling in for the price of $7.3 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCC posted a 52-week range of $6.96-$12.88.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.32%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $647.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $602.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.12.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.91%, in contrast to 102.32% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 07 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 37,342,526 shares at the rate of 7.76, making the entire transaction reach 289,856,421 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 07 ’25, Company’s Director sold 37,342,526 for 7.76, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 289,856,421. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.32% and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in the upcoming year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.72. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.97.

In the same vein, CCC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CCC), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.56 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 7.24 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.41% While, its Average True Range was 53.87.

Raw Stochastic average of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.95%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.24 that was lower than 0.25 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.